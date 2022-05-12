

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based port and logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA) on Wednesday reported strong results for the first quarter of 2022, recording more than 10 percent growth in revenue and 7 percent growth in profits.



Profit after tax and minority interest increased to 22.8 million euros, from 21.3 million euros in the previous period.



The company attributed the increase in the operating result (EBIT) from 46.3 million euros to 53.7 million euros, to the rise in storage fees in the Container segment and the increase in the rail share of HHLA's total intermodal transportation.



Revenue for the period was 386.2 million euros as compared to 348.7 million euros in the previous period.



The Port logistics subgroup recorded a revenue growth of 10.4 percent and an increase in earnings per share from 0.27 euro to 0.28 euro.



The container segment recorded a revenue growth of 9.2 percent while revenues in the intermodal segment surged 11.3 percent in the first quarter.



The company has not made any changes to the forecast for the year 2022.







