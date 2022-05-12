

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based apparel manufacturer Superdry plc (SDRY,SEPGF,SEPGY) reported that its fourth quarter group revenue rose 17.0% year-over-year to 159.7 million pounds. Quarterly store revenue climbed 203.0% from the prior year. Wholesale revenue growth was 2.7%.



Annual store revenue were up 59.8% year-on-year, as the company lapped enforced closures and restrictions were lifted in key markets, though footfall remains significantly below pre-Covid levels.



Annual ecommerce revenue decreased 24.0% year-on-year, reflecting an element of channel shift back to physical trading and reduced promotional activity, in line with strategic focus on full price sales.



Annual wholesale revenue growth was 4.2% year-on-year.



The company said it remains cautious on the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of inflation but are confident that its strategy is positioning the brand for future success.







