

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM) reported profit to owners of the parent of 54.81 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2022 compared to 32.26 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 404.62 yen compared to 238.33 yen. Total revenue increased to 299.52 billion yen from 272.66 billion yen, previous year.



For the year ending March 31, 2023, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 55 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 411.74 yen, and revenue of 320.00 billion yen.







