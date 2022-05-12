

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corporation (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK), a Japanese optics and imaging devices major, on Thursday reported a turnaround to profit for the fiscal 2022, amidst a rise in sales.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the Japanese company reported a profit of 42.679 billion yen or 115.58 yen per share, compared with a loss of 34.497 billion yen or 93.96 yen per share, reported for the fiscal 2021.



Pre-tax income was at 57.096 billion yen versus a loss 45.342 billion yen of the previous fiscal.



The Tokyo-headquartered company posted an operating profit of 49.934 billion yen, compared with a loss of 56.241 billion yen, reported for the 12-month period to March 2021.



The Group's comprehensive income rose to 70.646 billion yen as against 4.168 billion yen, on year-on-year basis.



For the year ended March 31, the year-end dividend is 20 yen per share, and the full year dividend will be 40 yen per share, which also includes an interim dividend of 20 yen per share.



For the full year, Nikon generated a revenue of 539.612 billion yen, higher than 451.223 billion yen of previous fiscal.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Nikon expects a profit of 38.000 billion yen with basic earnings per share of 103.47 yen on sales of 620.000 billion yen.



For full year, the Group forecasts a dividend of 40 yen per share, including an interim dividend of 20 yen per share.







