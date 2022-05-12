

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday after posting strong gains the previous day, thanks to data showing a significant drop in flows of Russian gas to Europe.



Benchmark Brent crude futures traded 2.1 percent lower at $105.34 in European trade, while U.S. crude futures were down 2.2 percent at $103.35.



Growth concerns intensified amid worsening geopolitical scenario, tightening of interest rates and signs of prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.



The strongest U.S. dollar in two decades also made dollar-denominated commodities costlier for consumers who use other currencies.



The dollar rose to fresh two-decade highs after the latest U.S. inflation data suggested that Fed officials are likely to stick with their approach of raising rates by a half point at each of their next two-three meetings to tame high-flying inflation.



Analysts say that the global economy is entering a period of recession, or possibly stagflation, a scenario where surging prices are combined with slowing growth.







