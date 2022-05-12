

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Volvo AB CL (VOLVY.PK) and Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) have signed a deal through which the Swedish truck maker will supply 44 new electric trucks to the German logistics firm to support its zero emissions targets, both companies announced on Thursday.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The order includes 40 electric trucks of the model Volvo FE and Volvo FL, which will be used for package deliveries in urban transports. Further, DHL will begin using Volvo trucks for regional hauling, starting with four Volvo FM Electric trucks in the UK.



'The first trucks have been ordered already, six by DHL Parcel UK and two by DHL Freight. This will result in annually savings of nearly 600 tons of CO2 and nearly 225,000 liters of diesel fuel for Deutsche Post DHL Group,' the companies said in a statement.







