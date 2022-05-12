

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $122.7 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $91.7 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $136.3 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.44 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $122.7 Mln. vs. $91.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



