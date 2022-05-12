

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for NPC Processing Inc.'s Organic Rancher raw ground beef products.



The warning was given due to concerns that the ground beef may contain hard plastic. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.



The products subject to the health alert include Organic Rancher Organic Ground Beef 93% LEAN 7% FAT as well as Organic Rancher Organic Ground Beef 85% LEAN 15% FAT.



The ground beef products in 16-oz. vacuum-sealed packages were produced on April 20. Both products have use by date of 5-18-2022.



The affected products bear establishment number 'EST. 4027' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Whole Foods locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered after the company received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard, rigid plastic in the ground beef products. The firm then notified FSIS of the issue.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that the products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.







