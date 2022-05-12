

Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 28% at $2.75 Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is up over 27% at $2.69 Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is up over 16% at $11.28 AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 15% at $31.40 Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is up over 14% at $6.70 Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is up over 13% at $2.04 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is up over 12% at $3.17 Koss Corporation (KOSS) is up over 10% at $5.82 Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is up over 8% at $5.33



In the Red



Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is down over 43% at $19.27 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is down over 25% at $19.47 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is down over 17% at $3.67 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is down over 16% at $2.68 Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is down over 13% at $5.27 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 7% at $66.24 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 6% at $158.08 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is down over 6% at $5.65







