

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. PPI for April and the U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 7 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the yen and the pound, it rose against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 128.69 against the yen, 1.0422 against the euro, 1.2213 against the pound and 0.9969 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.







