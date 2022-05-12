

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Inditex SA (IDEXF.PK) said it entered into a deal to buy Finland-based Infinited Fiber Company's 30% of the annual future output volume of Infinna, for over 100 million euros. The commitment is for three years.



Infinna is a textile fiber that can be created from 100 percent textile waste.



With this agreement, Infinited Fiber plans to boost its recycling technology through its first large-capacity factory, which it expects to start operations in 2024, when Inditex is due to start buying Infinna.



Inditex said: 'With this new fiber, Inditex will be able to continue to minimize the use of virgin materials and advance the move towards a more circular model of clothing production.'







