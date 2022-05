Results include 0.3m grading 502.00 g/t Au in larger interval of 9.0m grading 16.90 g/t Au Highlights: Far East hole TL22-616 intersected 9.0 metres grading 16.90 g/t Au from 149.6 to 157.5 metres downhole including 0.3 metres with visible gold grading 502.00 g/t Au; Silver mineralization intersected at Far East including: TL21-569 intersected 24.2 metres grading 11.6 g/t Ag including 0.9 metres grading 33.8 g/t, 3.0 ...

