

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Van Leeuwen Ice Cream recalled 2,185 frozen 14 oz pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product 'Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk' for potentially containing undeclared specific trace of allergens such as tree nuts, cashews and pistachios, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered due to a customer complaint, who experienced a reaction, that the lot contains the undeclared tree nuts and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The company is investigating the cause of the contamination.



The Brooklyn, New York based company warned that the consumption of the product by people allergic or having severe sensitivity to specific types of allergens such as peanuts, eggs, and sulfites as well as tree nuts like chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts and cashews, could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.



The Brooklyn, New York based company said it has only received a consumer complaint about an allergic reaction due to the consumption of the recalled product.



The recall involves 14-oz pints of Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk sold in a white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. The product is marked with lot number 21V194 and a best by date of 1/13/2023 which are both displayed on the bottom of the pint.



The company noted that no other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products were impacted. The recalled product was distributed through retail stores across the U.S.



Van Leeuwen urged consumers who have purchased the affected lot to return the product to where it was purchased for a full refund. They also urged retailers who are in possession of the product to stop sales and distribution immediately, contain and isolate the lot, and contact Van Leeuwen Ice Cream immediately for verification and disposal instructions.







