

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corporation (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), a Japanese conglomerate, on Friday posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, amidst an increase in revenues.



For the 12-month period, the Tokyo-headquartered company reported a net income of 194.7 billion yen or 442.05 yen per share, compared with 114 billion yen or 251.25 yen per share, reported for the fiscal 2020.



Operating income was registered at 158.9 billion yen, higher than 104.4 billion yen of previous year. EBITDA also rose to 244.1 billion yen, from 189.6 billion yen during the corresponding year



Income from continuing operations before income taxes and non-controlling interest was at 239.1 billion yen, versus 153.5 billion yen, on year-on-year basis.



Commenting on the dividend, the company said it increased annual dividend by 30 yen from what was announced in February. 'Dividend for FY2022 forecasted 130 yen as regular dividend and 160 yen as special dividend, annual total 290 yen.' it added.



Toshiba generated its net sales for the year at 3.337 trillion yen, compared with 3.054 trillion yen of last year.



Moving forward, for the fiscal 2022, the company expects to report a net income of 175 billion yen with an operating profit of 170 billion yen on sales of 3.300 trillion yen.



For the full year, Toshiba projects to pay a total annual dividend of 290 yen per share.







