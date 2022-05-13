

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking a rise in U.S. stock futures as enticing valuations prompted investors to go bargain hunting after recent string of heavy losses.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 106 points, or 1.5 percent, at 7,339 after tumbling 1.6 percent on Thursday.



BP Plc rose about 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added half a percent as oil prices rose about 1 percent on fears of an acute supply shortage.



Software specialist Sage Group added 1 percent after it reported five per cent year-on-year organic revenue growth in its half-year results.



Investment company Bridgepoint Group soared 10 percent following its annual general meeting.



Telecommunications company Vodafone declined 1.6 percent as Jefferies downgraded the stock rating to 'hold' and cut the price target, citing 'intractable headwinds'.







