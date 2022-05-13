

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index increased 11.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 10.4 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a rate of 11.6 percent.



Prices for food, and housing and energy logged a double-digit growth in April.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in April, following a 1.7 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 1.4 percent.



The core inflation rose to 11.1 percent in April from 9.5 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected an 11.0 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI inflation remained unchanged at 1.7 percent in April, while economists had forecast a rise of 1.6 percent.







