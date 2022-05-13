

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. import and export prices for April are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 128.89 against the yen, 1.0377 against the euro, 1.2184 against the pound and 1.0014 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.







