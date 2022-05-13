

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Senate has confirmed Adm. Linda L. Fagan as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, paving the way for her to become the first woman to lead the Coast Guard as well as the first woman Service Chief of any U.S. military service.



Nominated by President Joe Biden in April, Fagan will succeed Adm. Karl Schultz as head of the Coast Guard when he retires by the end of May. A change of command ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 1.



Adm. Linda Fagan, 58, has been serving as Vice Commandant of U.S. Coast Guard since June 18, 2021. She is the Coast Guard's first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral.



Over her 36 years in the Coast Guard, Admiral Fagan has served on seven continents.



Possessing extensive interagency as well as intergovernmental experience, Fagan was previously Commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, and is the officer with the longest service record in the Marine Safety Field.



'Admiral Fagan's leadership, experience, and integrity are second to none, and I know she will advance the Coast Guard's mission to ensure our nation's maritime safety and security,' President Joe Biden said in a statement congratulating Linda Fagan in her new role.



Biden said his administration is committed to seeing more qualified women in senior leadership and command roles; making sure women can succeed and thrive throughout their military careers.







