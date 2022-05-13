

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced $10 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to improve the country's public safety and violence prevention.



This includes at least $6.5 billion in State and Local funds committed by more than half of states and more than 300 communities across the country, who have answered the President's call.



Before the American Rescue Plan passed, the Menino Survey found that 27 percent of mayors anticipated making significant cuts to their police budgets and services.



President Biden on Thursday renewed his call for communities to invest more American Rescue Plan funding in strategies to make U.S. communities safer and to deploy as many dollars as possible before the summer months when many communities historically experience a seasonal increase in violent crime.



This renewed call to action comes as the Treasury Department is releasing the second tranche of support for state and local governments.



Out of the $10 billion funding, $6.5 billion is earmarked in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund investments; $1 billion in bonuses for front-line public safety workers; over $2 billion to prevent crime and ease the burden on police; nearly $1 billion to reduce domestic violence; over $350 million in job training, $450 million in public safety technology and equipment; and $600 million to help clear court backlogs and support victims of crime.



Thursday, President Biden met with mayors, police chiefs, and community violence intervention leaders who represent Houston's One Safe Houston Plan; Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Toledo, Ohio; Mercer County, Pennsylvania; Milwaukee and Wisconsin.







