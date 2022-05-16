

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan spiked a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent and was up from the upwardly revised 0.9 percent reading in March (originally 0.8 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices surged 10.0 percent - again topping forecasts for 9.4 percent and up from the upwardly revised 9.7 percent increase in the previous month (originally 9.5 percent).



Export prices were up 1.6 percent on month and 7.9 percent on year in April, the bank said, while import prices surged 5.6 percent on month and 29.7 percent on year.







