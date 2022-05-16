

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that Sarclisa (isatuximab) combination provided unprecedented median progression free survival in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma receiving a proteasome inhibitor therapy.



The company noted that results from the Phase 3 IKEMA clinical trial evaluating Sarclisa in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone demonstrated a median progression free survival of 35.7 months, compared to 19.2 months in patients treated with dexamethasone alone.



Further analysis, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommendations on censoring rules, showed median progression free survival increased from 20.8 to 41.7 months when Sarclisa was added to carfilzomib and dexamethasone, the company said.



Sarclisa is a monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor on multiple myeloma cells. It is designed to work through multiple mechanisms of action including programmed tumor cell death (apoptosis) and immunomodulatory activity.







