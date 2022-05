PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), on Monday, confirmed that it has launched a process to sell GreenYellow with a view to a potential transaction by the end of the year.



No binding offer has been received by Casino to date, and no final decision has yet been made on this project, the company said.







