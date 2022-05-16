

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.67 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $49.20 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sohu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.45 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to $193.42 million from $222.09 million last year.



Sohu.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.67 Mln. vs. $49.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $193.42 Mln vs. $222.09 Mln last year.



