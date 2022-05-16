Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RMZD ISIN: GB00B63QSB39 Ticker-Symbol: 41G1 
Stuttgart
16.05.22
09:17 Uhr
24,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,80 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREGGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20025,80009:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREGGS
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREGGS PLC24,800-0,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.