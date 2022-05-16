

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC, affiliated to chocolate major Mars Inc., has recalled specific varieties of Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand.



The products subject to the recall in the U.S. include STARBURST Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz; Original Peg Pack 5.8oz; Sours Share Size 3.5oz; Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz; and Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz.



Further, LIFE SAVERS Gummies include Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz; Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, and Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g.



The recall also includes SKITTLES brand Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz; Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz; Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz; Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz; and Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz.



The affected products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.



According to the agency, the thin metal strand may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.



The recall was initiated after receiving reports from consumers, who alerted the company about the matter. However, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the products to date.



Mars Wrigley said it will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. Consumers are urged to dispose the recalled product.







