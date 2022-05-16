

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday after China reported disappointing economic numbers as a result of stringent coronavirus lockdowns across the country.



April retail sales plunged an annual 11.1 percent, almost twice the drop forecast, while industrial output dropped 2.9 percent contrary to expectations for a slight increase, official data showed earlier in the day.



Market participants also keep a close eye on geopolitical developments in the region after Russia threatened to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the border with Finland and Sweden if they allow military bases on their territory after joining NATO.



The benchmark DAX was down 29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 13,999 after rallying 2.1 percent in the previous session.







