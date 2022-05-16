

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said the phase 3 CheckMate -901 trial, comparing Opdivo plus Yervoy to standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 1% at final analysis. An independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the trial continue to assess other primary and secondary endpoints, the company stated.



The company noted that the CheckMate -901 primary study and sub-study are ongoing, and it will report results for these additional components of the study when available.







