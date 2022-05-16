

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the equity interest of ROCA ACERO S.A. de C.V. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, ROCA operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business. ROCA's primary operations are comprised of four scrap processing facilities, strategically positioned near high-volume industrial scrap sources located throughout Central and Northern Mexico.



Mark Millett, CEO, said: 'Combined with our existing North American metals recycling facilities, the addition of ROCA significantly strengthens our raw material procurement strategy in the region.'







