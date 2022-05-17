

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 profit surged to 2.62 billion euros from last year's 536 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 7.20 cents, up from 0.38 cent last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 11.03 cents, compared to prior year's 8.08 cents.



Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5 percent organically to 15.21 billion euros.



Group revenue increased to 45.58 billion euros from prior year's 43.81 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 4 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects to deliver a resilient financial performance in the year ahead.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, adjusted EBITDAaL is expected to be between 15.0 billion euros and 15.5 billion euros, and adjusted free cash flow to be about 5.3 billion euros.







