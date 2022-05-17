

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 17.05.2022 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES IMPERIAL BRANDS TARGET TO 2300 (2100) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS HOMESERVE PRICE TARGET TO 1205 (1260) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS SSP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 300 (330) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES ITV PRICE TARGET TO 66 (64) PENCE - 'SELL' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS NEXT PLC PRICE TARGET TO 6450 (8025) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES IMPERIAL BRANDS TARGET TO 2300 (2100) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS ABRDN PRICE TARGET TO 210 (235) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS HARGREAVES LANSDOWN TARGET TO 1060 (1160)P - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS M&G PRICE TARGET TO 230 (240) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN CUTS VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 180 (185) PENCE - 'CONVICTION BUY LIST' - JEFFERIES CUTS VITEC GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1760 (1860) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS TI FLUIDS PRICE TARGET TO 280 (310) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS LSE TARGET TO 10115 (10190) P - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RBC RAISES DIPLOMA TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (UNDERPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 2450 (2600) PENCE - RBC RAISES FRESNILLO PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1225 (1175) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - SOCGEN CUTS UNILEVER TO 'SELL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 3400 (4300) PENCE



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

