

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has entered into an agreement with Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) to acquire V-Go for $10 million, with additional sales-based milestones plus the cost of certain inventory. V-Go is a once-daily, wearable, insulin delivery device. The acquisition is anticipated to close in May 2022.



Alejandro Galindo, Executive Vice President, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind Corporation, said: 'V-Go joins our ultra rapid-acting inhaled insulin product, Afrezza, in expanding MannKind's portfolio of products that change the way diabetes is treated.'







