WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York City health department has issued an advisory on Monday urging people to again wear face mask in indoor settings as the region is approaching a Covid alert level of 'high', representing high community spread and increasing pressure on the health care system.



This is on the basis of three CDC Covid-19 community level indicators: new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, new admissions with Covid-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days and percent of inpatient beds occupied by Covid positive patients.



For the sixth day this month U.S. Covid daily cases crossed the dreaded 100,000 mark. With a whopping 145014 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 82,613,620.



With 240 additional Covid deaths, the total U.S. Covid casualties reached 999,842, just short of the tragic 1 million mark, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Driven by the highly transmissible subvariants of Omicron in parts of the country, positive cases were trending at the highest levels seen since late November.



The United States is averaging 95,813 cases a day, up 57 percent from two weeks ago, according to New York Times' latest tally.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - 15,970 - and casualties - 55.



All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



The country is averaging 21,845 hospitalizations due to the viral disease per day, up 24 percent from two weeks ago.



Out of this, 2317 patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 15 percent rise in ICU admissions in the same period.



81,327,131 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 220,618,615 Americans, or 66.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.7 percent of people above 65.



46.3 percent of the eligible population, or 102,263,829 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



1754 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,267,270.







