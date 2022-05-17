

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe where stocks surged higher after data showed a drop in UK and French unemployment rate, and a modest expansion in Euro area GDP.



News that Shanghai will be opening up from early June further aided sentiment.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,808.01 around noon, pared some gains as the day progressed, but still ended the session on a fairly firm note at 11,730.44, up 58.21 points or 0.5% from the previous close.



Partners Group gained nearly 3% after the company made its second billion-dollar investment in the U.S. housing market in the past six months, buying up a portfolio of more than 3,500 single-family rental houses acrss the high-demand Sun Belt.



Credit Suisse, ABB and UBS Group climbed 2.3 to 2.7%. Swiss Life Holding and Holcim both ended higher by about 2.1%.



Richemont surged up 1.87%, while Swiss Re and Sika both gained nearly 1.7%. Geberit and Lonza Group advanced nearly 1%.



Givaudan and Nestle shed 0.88% and 0.5%, respectively. Novartis and Roche Holding edged down marginally.



In the Mid Price Index, Clariant ended nearly 7.5% up, after the company said it would end its governance agreement with its largest shareholder Saudi Basic Industries Corp. at its June 24 annual general meeting. The companies entered into the agreement in September 2018 when SABIC became Clariant's anchor shareholder.



Zur Rose gained 4.4% and Dufry advanced 2.84%. VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, AMS and Temenos Group ended higher by 2 to 2.35%.



Lindt & Spruengli, Sonova, Galenica Sante and Bachem Holding shed 0.8 to 1.1%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de