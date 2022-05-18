

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 profit before taxation declined 16.4 percent to 102.6 million pounds from last year's 122.8 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 9.0 pence, down 28 percent from 12.5 pence a year ago.



On a 2 year basis, profit before tax climbed 91.4 percent, and earnings per share grew 63.6 percent.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 128.5 million pounds, compared to 115.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 12.1 pence, compared to 11.0 pence a year ago.



Revenue declined 5 percent to 900.5 million pounds from prior year's 947.0 million pounds. Headline revenues dropped 3.6 percent from last year, but grew 6.3 percent on a 2 year basis.



Further, the Board proposed a dividend for the full year of 1.2 per share, a 20.0 percent increase on the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company noted that initial trading so far this financial year has been in line with the Board's plans, and it is confident in the delivery of its full year expectations.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PREMIER FOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de