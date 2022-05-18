

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CAC-40 is trading lower on Wednesday as investors weigh the recent comments by the Fed Chair that Fed would keep tightening till inflation has been tamed. The inflation in the U.K surging to a 40-year high also added to the pain.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,425.02, down 0.08 percent from Tuesday's close. The day's trading has been between 6,407.33 and 6,455.80.



Diversified utilities business Engie is the top gainer with a 2.64 percent increase.



Real Estate Investment Trust Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has also gained more than 2 percent.



Veolia Environnement, Societe Generale and Airbus Group have all gained more than 1 percent.



L'Oreal has lost the most, 1.20 percent.



Information technology services business Capgemini, ophthalmic business EssilorLuxottica, software business Worldline and luxury brand Kering have all declined less than 1 percent.



The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0524 after falling 0.22 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index gaining 0.14 percent to 103.50.



The ten-year bond yield has increased by 0.23 percent to 1.558 percent versus 1.554 percent on Tuesday.







