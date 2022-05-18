

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $587.47 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $533.93 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $11.41 billion from $10.09 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $587.47 Mln. vs. $533.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $11.41 Bln vs. $10.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $0.69 Full year EPS guidance: $3.13 to $3.20



