

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada consumer inflation for April is due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.3488 against the euro, 100.68 against the yen, 0.9002 against the aussie and 1.2814 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.







