

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF.PK) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB23.413 billion, or RMB2.404 per share. This compares with RMB47.767 billion, or RMB4.917 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tencent Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB25.5 billion or RMB2.620 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to RMB135.471 billion from RMB135.303 billion last year.



Tencent Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB23.413 Bln. vs. RMB47.767 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB2.404 vs. RMB4.917 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB135.471 Bln vs. RMB135.303 Bln last year.



