

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 839.2 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That beat expectations for a shortfall of 1,150 billion yen following the downwardly revised 414.1 billion yen deficit in March (originally a 412.4 billion yen deficit).



Exports were up 12.5 percent on year to 8.076 trillion yen, shy of forecasts for an increase of 13.8 percent and slowing from 14.7 percent in the previous month.



Imports jumped an annual 28.2 percent, missing expectations for a gain of 35.0 percent and down from 31.2 percent a month earlier.







