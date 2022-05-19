

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the company's Management and Supervisory Boards at the company's virtual Annual General Meeting.



At the 2022 virtual Annual General Meeting of MorphoSys AG, 40.52% of the current share capital were represented.



The shareholders approved the discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2021 financial year; the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftspr?fungsgesellschaft as auditor for the 2022 financial year; the election of Andrew Cheng as Supervisory Board member.



The shareholders also approved resolution on the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-III, Conditional Capital 2020-I and the reduction of Authorized Capital 2019-I; amendments to the Articles of Association.



The shareholders approved resolution on the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2022-I under exclusion of subscription rights for the purpose of serving 'Restricted Stock Units' to be issued to senior managers and employees of U.S.subsidiaries of the Company under the 'Restricted Stock Unit Program', amendment to the Articles of Association.



The shareholders approved resolution on the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board; resolution on the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021.



The term of office of Supervisory Board member Wendy Johnson ended at the close of this Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022. Johnson had stated that she will not be available for re-election. She was appointed to the Supervisory Board in May 2015.







