

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - At the Annual General Meeting, Deutsche Boerse AG's (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer said the company anticipates that it will exceed the original forecast for 2022. The company expects revenues to increase to more than 3.8 billion euros this year; profit to more than 2.2 billion euros.



The company has proposed a dividend of 3.20 euros per share, 7 percent more than last year.



The shareholders of Deutsche Börse elected Shannon Anastasia Johnston as a shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board. She succeeds Karl-Heinz Flöther, who has resigned from his mandate and left the board after ten years.



Johnston has assumed the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board's Technology Committee. She has been working in the technology and financial technology industry for more than 18 years. In her current position as Chief Technology Officer of Global Payments Inc., she is responsible, among others, for the areas of data, analysis and corporate architecture worldwide.







