

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and trading company Uniper SE said that its annual general meeting, which was held virtually again, adopted the resolutions on the agenda items with a large majority in each case.



The AGM approved the 2021 remuneration report and re-elected all shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board.



The Annual Shareholders Meeting approved a total dividend payment of approximately 26 million euros for the 2021 financial year, which corresponds to 0.07 euros per share. Uniper is placing a stronger focus on liquidity and investment capability.



Uniper expects an adjusted EBIT of 1.0 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros and adjusted net income of 0.8 billion euros to 1.1 billion euros for the fiscal year 2022.







