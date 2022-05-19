

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sika said it has acquired United Gilsonite Laboratories or UGL in the United States. In 2021, UGL generated sales of 65 million Swiss francs.



With headquarters and production in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and two additional production sites in Illinois and Mississippi, UGL is a long-standing company offering consumer and DIY liquid waterproofing products with a strong presence in the distribution channel, the company said in a statement.







