

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVO) and Almirall S.A. announced a multi-target alliance in Medical Dermatology. The companies plan to discover and develop therapeutics for severe skin diseases, including immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis and non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma.



Evotec will be responsible for drug discovery and pre-clinical development. Almirall will lead the clinical development and marketing.



Evotec receives an undisclosed upfront payment, research payments, as well as success-based milestones of potentially up to 230 million euros per programme and royalties on net sales in the high single-digit percentage range.







