

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L), on Thursday, announced that the boards of Bidco and HomeServe have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Bidco to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of HomeServe. The deal values HomeServe at about £4,077 million.



Under the terms of the Acquisition, HomeServe Shareholders shall be entitled to receive 1,200 pence in cash for each HomeServe Share.



The cash consideration payable to HomeServe Shareholders under the terms of the Acquisition will be financed by a combination of equity to be drawn from funds managed by Brookfield Infrastructure or affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and debt to be provided under the Interim Facilities Agreement.







