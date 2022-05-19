

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British property development and investment company Great Portland Estates (GPOR.L) on Thursday reported profit before tax of 166.7 million pounds for the full year, compared with loss before tax of 202 million pounds in the prior year.



The company posted profit of 167.2 million pounds or 66p per share compared with loss of 201.9 million pounds or 79.8p per share last year.



EPRA earnings were £27.4 million, 31.7% lower than last year.



EPRA EPS was 10.8p compared with 15.8p a year ago.



Revenue for the year declined to 84.2 million pounds from 88.5 million pounds in the prior year, driven by lower rental income.



Additionally, the company's Board has approved a final dividend of 7.9p per share, be paid on July 11 to shareholders on the register on May 27.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de