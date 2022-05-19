

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec PLC (INVP.L) reported that its fiscal 2022 adjusted operating profit increased to 687.4 million pounds from 377.6 million pounds, prior year. Pre-provision adjusted operating profit increased 50.1% to 716.2 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share increased 90.7% to 55.1 pence from 28.9 pence. Headline earnings per share was 53.3 pence compared to 26.6 pence. Revenue grew 21.3% as franchises effectively supported clients and benefitted from post-pandemic economic recovery.



For the year ended 31 March 2022, profit before tax was 697.26 million pounds compared to 331.57 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 50.2 pence compared to 24.9 pence.



Total operating income before expected credit losses increased to 1.99 billion pounds from 1.64 billion pounds, last year. Net interest income increased to 945.27 million pounds from 778.11 million pounds.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 14.0 pence per share, resulting in a full year dividend of 25.0 pence per share.







