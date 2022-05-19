

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace giant Boeing Co. (BA) announced Thursday that airline holding company International Airlines Group or IAG (IAG.L) has finalized agreement for a combined total of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options.



The latest agreement for up to 150 airplanes, including 100 options, finalizes a commitment made by IAG for the 737 at the 2019 Paris Air Show and is subject to approval by IAG shareholders.



The 737-10, the largest model in the family, seats up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes, including routes served by 757s.



IAG expects that 737-8-200 will enable it to configure the airplane with up to 200 seats, increasing revenue potential and reducing fuel consumption.



Luis Gallego, IAG's chief executive, said, 'The addition of new Boeing 737s is an important part of IAG's short-haul fleet renewal. These latest generation aircraft are more fuel efficient than those they will replace and in line with our commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.'







