

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) said, on a revenue basis, net return before tax was 16.4 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2022 compared to 10.0 million pounds, last year. Net return per ordinary share on a revenue basis was 1.16 pence compared to 0.62 pence. On a total basis, net return per ordinary share was a loss of 178.32 pence compared to profit of 632.84 pence, prior year.



Total income for the period was 23.26 million pounds compared to 16.35 million pounds, last year.







