

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's capacity utilization rose marginally in the first quarter, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate rose to 90.4 percent in the first quarter from a revised 90.3 percent in the previous quarter. In the third quarter of last year, the capacity utilization was 90.6 percent.



In the same quarter last year, the capacity utilization was 89.6 percent.



On an annual basis, the calendar adjusted capacity utilization increased by 0.8 percentage points to 90.4 percent in the first quarter, the agency said.







